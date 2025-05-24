Watch CBS News

Meet Ella, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

This 10-month-old pup can be a little shy at first, but it doesn't take long for Ella to fall head over heels for people and show her silly side. This special girl was born with a hole in her heart, but it doesn't stop her joyful spirit.
