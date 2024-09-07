Watch CBS News

Meet Cashmere, the PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week

The 5-year-old cat was found as a stray, roaming the streets of Chicago and is now looking for a loving home to settle into. He loves to lounge in a bed or climb a cat tree, as well as loves to cuddle up for a catnap.
