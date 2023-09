Despite a projected half-a-billion dollar city deficit, Mayor Brandon Johnson is exploring opening a city-owned grocery store to promote food equity.

Mayor Brandon Johnson explores opening city-owned grocery stores in food deserts Despite a projected half-a-billion dollar city deficit, Mayor Brandon Johnson is exploring opening a city-owned grocery store to promote food equity.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On