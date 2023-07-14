Watch CBS News

Man shot during robbery at Bucktown liquor store

Around 10:30 p.m., three suspects walked into the Bucktown Food and Liquor store, in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, with guns and demeaned a 26-year-old man's property. They then shot him in the stomach.
