Man charged with killing CPD officer Enrique Martinez to appear in court Darion McMillian, 23, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder of a police officer, first-degree murder, attempted murder of a police officer, residential burglary, unlawful use of a weapon—specifically a machine gun—and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.