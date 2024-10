CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joined Dana Kozlov to discuss all things travel, including a fine handed to Lufthansa Airline.

Lufthansa handed $4M fine for discriminating against Jewish passengers CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joined Dana Kozlov to discuss all things travel, including a fine handed to Lufthansa Airline.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On