Watch CBS News

INCA Relief hosting free backpack giveaway

The free event will give away hundreds of backpacks stuffed with everything students need to start the school year. All are welcome to stop by while supplies last. Chicago area manager for INCA Relief Atya Kazmi talks more about the event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.