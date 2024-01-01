Watch CBS News

Hundreds take annual Polar Plunge in Waukegan

Talk about "chillin" on the first day of 2024. Hundreds of brave souls voluntarily took the Polar Plunge to ring in the New Year on Monday morning in Waukegan, for the 25th annual dip into Lake Michigan.
