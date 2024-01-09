Watch CBS News

Hostage urges for new deal in video

An Israeli hostage appears in a Jihad video, urging for a new deal to free hostages. Elad Katzir, 47, spoke for about three and a half minutes in both English and Hebrew. It is not clear if he is speaking under duress.
