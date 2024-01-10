Historic lunar lander won't make its moon mission, but there's hope for the future For the first time in over 50 years, a privately built rocket was successfully launched into space. Unfortunately, the lunar lander will not make it to the moon. Astrobotic, the company that built the rocket, called off the trip, blaming a propellant leak. To understand exactly what happened, we wanted to bring in an expert. Space Historian and Professor of "Science Communication" at the University of Chicago Jordan Bimm joined the stream to discuss what went wrong, why this mission is historic, what objects are on the lander, and hope for future landings.