Watch CBS News

Helping first-time homebuyers

There are hundreds of programs in place to help home buyers. Finding the right ones for you can be difficult. Ravi Sawhney, the CEO of RKS Design, helped create a new tool that gathers more than 400 assistance programs in one place.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.