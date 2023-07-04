Watch CBS News

Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade

Dozens attended the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn. There were also appearances by impersonators "Andy Warhol" and "Doc Brown" from "Back to the Future." Once it gets dark, the village plans to host a fireworks show.
