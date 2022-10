Former Ald. Helen Shiller shares her story in new book Former Chicago Ald. Helen Shiller is sharing her experiences as a City Council member and community leader through a new book: "Daring to Struggle, Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community," hitting bookstore shelves on Monday. The book covers Shiller's 24 years as a City Council member representing the Uptown neighborhood, and ongoing challenges within the 46th Ward.