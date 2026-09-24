For the Love of.. Beverly (Hills) Officially named Beverly Hills but known widely simply as Beverly this South Side neighborhood is famous for its rolling terrain, Irish roots and remarkable collection of historic architecture. Producer Tom speaks to Paul Durica of the Chicago History Museum about how Beverly was annexed into the city in the 19th century, the Ridge Historic District and its structures from the city's most famous architects, and the Givins Irish Castle. We also visit the original Rainbow Cone, and the commercial corridor known as the Emerald Strip. Beverly is a neighborhood that's a little Irish, a little historic, a little hilly and completely Chicago.