Watch CBS News

Florida state lawmakers tour Alligator Alcatraz

Democratic state lawmakers in Florida got their first tour of the new migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz, calling the conditions “appalling.” Republicans also toured the facility and said they were satisfied with what they saw.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.