Watch CBS News

Email exchange in Madigan corruption case sparks apology, #MeToo movement outrage

An email exchange revealed during the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's longtime chief of staff, Tim Mapes, has sparked a new controversy. A top public relations firm that helped launch an effort to help victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault amid the #MeToo movement also was a paid adviser to Madigan while he was being sued by a former employee who accused him of retaliation when she accused her supervisor of harrassment. Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long joined the stream to talk about the revelation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.