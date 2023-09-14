Email exchange in Madigan corruption case sparks apology, #MeToo movement outrage An email exchange revealed during the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's longtime chief of staff, Tim Mapes, has sparked a new controversy. A top public relations firm that helped launch an effort to help victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault amid the #MeToo movement also was a paid adviser to Madigan while he was being sued by a former employee who accused him of retaliation when she accused her supervisor of harrassment. Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long joined the stream to talk about the revelation.