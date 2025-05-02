Watch CBS News

Coyote sightings raise concerns in Chicago area

Depending on where you live, you might hear them howling, or hear your neighbors talking about them – coyotes. Across Chicago, people are stepping outside to find coyotes roaming down sidewalks and sniffing around on back porches.
