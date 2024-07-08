Watch CBS News

City officials to address violent weekend

At least 17 people were killed and 89 were hurt after shootings over the holiday weekend. Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson are expected to address the violent weekend on Monday during a media conference at 9 a.m.
