CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Crisp fall week ahead CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On