CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of rain, scattered storms CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On