Chicago Boat Show kicks off at McCormick Place

As we fall deep into the throes of winter this week, summer is on the horizon, and it’s all hands on deck for the return of the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has a look at all the new boating trends for 2024.
