Changemaker Johnny Dorsey working to curb violence by empowering teens Johnny Dorsey, a Chicago native and Auburn Gresham resident, has been serving young people and changing lives in Chicago for almost 30 years. For nearly a decade, he’s been an After School Matters instructor overseeing the Urban Prep Peacemaker program, empowering young Black men in Englewood to learn about the peace-building process to help stop violence and positively contribute to their community. Teens in Johnny’s program recognize their roles as peacemakers and design a project to spread the message of peace, learn civic engagement skills, and build a sense of community.