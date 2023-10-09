Watch CBS News

Change Makers: Holiday heroes

We are introducing you to a group that brightens hospital stays for young patients. They bring joy and a little normalcy. The group is hosting an upcoming gala, here's more information: https://e.givesmart.com/events/vdc/
