Blinken warns "maybe the last opportunity" for Israel-Hamas cease-fire on 9th visit during Gaza war U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog for talks at what he called a "decisive moment" in the war between Israel and Hamas. The top U.S. diplomat said it was "maybe the last opportunity" to secure a long sought-after cease-fire and hostage release agreement, and to bring an end to the war in Gaza sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.