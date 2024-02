Bears, White Sox both weighing new stadiums in Chicago Rarely has a city faced such an important conundrum. The Chicago Bears want a new stadium, and the Chicago White Sox want a new stadium, and they're both serious. On the line are lots of jobs and lots and lots of tax revenue. Justin Laurence, a well-sourced City Hall insider from Crain's Chicago Business, joined the stream with the latest on the teams' searches for new homes.