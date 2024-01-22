As Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off, Pullman chef Dominique Leach hosts "First Bites Bash" Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, showcasing nearly 400 restaurants across the city, with dozens of restaurants showcasing exclusive dishes and offering specials throughout the 17-day event. The celebration officially kicked off on Friday, but on Thursday, Chef Dominique Leach and her team at Lexington Betty Smokehouse in Pullman were part of the "First Bites Bash" preview tasting event at the Field Museum.