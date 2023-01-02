Watch CBS News

9-year-old boy shot and killed in South Side home

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family.
