Watch CBS News

4 confirmed deaths after tornadoes hit Iowa

At least four people are confirmed dead after several tornadoes swept through Iowa on Tuesday. Greenfield, a small town of 2,000 people, about an hour southwest of Des Moines, was one of the hardest hit by the severe weather.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.