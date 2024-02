$15,000 reward for info on Chicago shooting that killed 18-year-old The Cook County Crime Stoppers offered a $15,000 reward for help solving a deadly shooting. Frandys Avila, 18, was shot and killed back on Dec. 9, 2023, just before 9 p.m. near 60th and Laflin in West Englewood. The shooting happened after Avila began following a minivan that had struck the car he was driving.