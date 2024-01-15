100 days into Israel-Hamas war, families continue begging for release of hostage loved ones The Israel-Hamas war is now in its 100th day. On Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant tone, vowing to keep fighting, despite growing uncertainty about the outcome and international alarm about the rising death toll. Families of hostages rallied in Tel Aviv and Manhattan, demanding governments worldwide "bring them home." CBS New York spoke with some of those family members.