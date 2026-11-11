ZooLights opens next week at Lincoln Park Zoo

ZooLights opens next week at the Lincoln Park Zoo for the 2026 holiday season.

The holiday lights festival officially opens on November 20, with more than 3 million lights across the zoo.

The ZooLights festival will also feature photo ops, professional ice carvers, and performances from carolers on some nights. The Pepper Family Wildlife Center will turn into the North Pole, and kids can visit with Santa there.

You can also stop by the South Lawn for a light show.

Fixed-date tickets are $7 to $12 depending on the date, while day-of tickets are $20. Admission to ZooLights is free on Mondays, except for Dec. 21 and 28. You can buy tickets on the zoo's website.

The holiday festival runs through Jan. 3.