Founder of Chicago youth outreach program charged with grooming and sexually assaulting 2 girls

The founder of a popular youth outreach program in Englewood has been charged with grooming and sexually assaulting two girls

Charles McKenzie, 37, is charged with grooming and criminal sexual assault of a family member. CBS News Chicago is not disclosing the victims' relationship to McKenzie to protect their identities.

McKenzie is the head of the non-profit Englewood First Responders, which works to help at-risk children and fight violence. He also works as a school counseling assistant for the Chicago Public Schools.

Cook County prosecutors said, beginning in September 2017, he began grooming a girl while she was as young as 13. He eventually began repeatedly making obscene gestures, fondling the girl, and later exposed himself to her during a FaceTime call.

In March of 2026, one of the victim's younger sisters, who was 14 at the time, was lying on her bed playing on her phone when McKenzie came in, removed her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

A couple weeks later, that girl later told the first victim she didn't feel safe at home with McKenzie. The first victim then called 911, and both victims later gave recorded statements describing McKenzie's abuse.

McKenzie was arrested on Aug. 5 and, while he identified himself in a screenshot from the Facetime call with the older victim, he claimed the photo either had been faked or was from an old call with his wife.

At his first court appearance on Aug. 7, a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court next week.