Young person hit, killed by vehicle in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Child hit, killed by car in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A young person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police said they were called at 5:08 p.m. to Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, where the juvenile victim had been struck.

The child was taken to an area hospital and died there, police said. The victim's age and gender were not immediately released.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said the victim died at 5:42 p.m. at Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, but had no further information.

Police said the driver who hit the child is cooperating with the investigation.

Schaumburg police said they were conducting a thorough investigation late Monday. There was no word late Monday on what caused the crash, or if anyone will face charges.