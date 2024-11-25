Watch CBS News
Local News

Young person hit, killed by vehicle in Chicago's northwest suburbs

By Adam Harrington, Vince Floress, Joshua Hernandez, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

Child hit, killed by car in Schaumburg, Illinois
Child hit, killed by car in Schaumburg, Illinois 00:21

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A young person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police said they were called at 5:08 p.m. to Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive, where the juvenile victim had been struck.

The child was taken to an area hospital and died there, police said. The victim's age and gender were not immediately released.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said the victim died at 5:42 p.m. at Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, but had no further information.

Police said the driver who hit the child is cooperating with the investigation.

Schaumburg police said they were conducting a thorough investigation late Monday. There was no word late Monday on what caused the crash, or if anyone will face charges.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.