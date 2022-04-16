14-year-old girl suffers graze wound after shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl is wounded after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday at midnight.

Police said the girl was walking outside at 12 a.m., in the 7800 block of South Kingston, when she heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the shoulder blade and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.