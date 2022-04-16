Watch CBS News

14-year-old girl suffers graze wound after shooting in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl is wounded after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday at midnight.

Police said the girl was walking outside at 12 a.m., in the 7800 block of South Kingston, when she heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the shoulder blade and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 16, 2022 / 1:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.