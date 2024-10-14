Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly woman with dementia missing from Chicago's south suburbs for 5 days

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Family asks for help finding Country Club Hills woman with dementia
Family asks for help finding Country Club Hills woman with dementia 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman with dementia has been missing for five days, and her family in south suburban Country Club Hills is asking for people to be on the lookout.

Yolanda Howell, 78, was last seen at her home near 187th and Cedar around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to her family.

missing-dementia-patient.jpg
Yolanda Howell, 78, has been missing from her home in Country Club Hills since Oct. 9, 2024. Lisette Guillen

She was last seen wearing a black Guess hooded sweatshirt and blue gym shoes.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family said they are disappointed that police have not publicized her disappearance, and are asking anyone who's seen her to call the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.