Elderly woman with dementia missing from Chicago's south suburbs for 5 days

Family asks for help finding Country Club Hills woman with dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman with dementia has been missing for five days, and her family in south suburban Country Club Hills is asking for people to be on the lookout.

Yolanda Howell, 78, was last seen at her home near 187th and Cedar around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to her family.

Yolanda Howell, 78, has been missing from her home in Country Club Hills since Oct. 9, 2024. Lisette Guillen

She was last seen wearing a black Guess hooded sweatshirt and blue gym shoes.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family said they are disappointed that police have not publicized her disappearance, and are asking anyone who's seen her to call the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191.