YMCA to give free memberships to Chicago teens during summer

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announced Wednesday that the Y is offering free memberships to Chicago teenagers all summer long.

Mayor Johnson was at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn on Wednesday to announce the Get Summer Program.

From Monday, June 8, through the end of August, young people between 12 and 18 can get free access to YMCA facilities, equipment, and programming.

Local leaders say their goal is to provide safe and welcoming spaces where young people can stay active, build community, and forge lasting connections.

At the news conference announcing the program, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) emphasized the need to care for youth and ensure they have access to both activity and a sense of belonging amid concerns about teen takeovers — such as one in Hyde Park on Memorial Day in which three teens were shot.

'We're at a space in the city of Chicago where our young people deserve for us to stand up for them, and love on them, and do right by them," said Taylor, "and so today, we're having a conversation about the teen takeovers, but also about our young people knowing that you are loved. We care for you."

Reece Johnson, a youth organizer for the antiviolence organization GoodKids MadCity and a resident of the North Lawndale neighborhood, said the YMCA program would be transformative.

"This is big for youth to have more spaces like the YMCA and opportunities like these," he said. "We talk about, how can we solve teen takeovers? Well, having this opportunity is a step in the right direction."

Mayor Johnson said the YMCA is offering space for recreation and connection for young people not just in a few communities, but citywide.

"This investment in our young people has the potential to be life-changing. As it's been stated, all seven Chicago YMCA locations — from Irving Park, Lakeview, South Side, West Garfield Park, are participating in this program, ensuring that young people from every community can benefit by providing Chicago teens with free access to gymnasium, athletic turf fields, swimming pools.," the mayor said. "They might discover new passion, make new friends and find mentors, and gain confidence and a sense of belonging within the community. That's what the YMCA is building."

The participating YMCA locations are:

Irving Park YMCA, 4251 W. Irving Park Rd.

Kelly Hall YMCA — 824 N. Hamlin Ave.

Lake View YMCA — 3333 N. Marshfield Ave.

McCormick YMCA — 1834 N. Lawndale Ave.

Rauner Family YMCA — 2700 S. Western Ave.

South Side YMCA — 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

West Garfield Park YMCA — 4305 W. Madison St.