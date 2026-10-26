Wrong-way crash on I-65 in Northwest Indiana causes multiple injuries

Northbound I-65 in Lake County, Indiana, was back open early Monday after a crash involving what state police said was a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on northbound Interstate 65 south of Ridge Road and north of 61st Avenue around Hobart, Indiana State Police said.

Several injuries were reported, state police said.

Information about the conditions of those injured was not immediately available.

The roadway was back open by 4:30 a.m.