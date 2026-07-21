Wrigley Field earns Certified Autism Center designation

Wrigley Field is now the first Major League Baseball Park to be considered a Certified Autism Center.

The designation is issued by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. To earn the title, 80% of staffers who work with the public at Wrigley Field underwent training to understand and welcome guests with autism and sensory issues.

Wrigley Field also has a sensory room to help people with autism decompress. Fan Services at Wrigley also provides sensory bags.

The Chicago Cubs said the move is about making the ballpark and the overall sport an experience for all fans.