Worker injured while removing incinerator at downtown Chicago high-rise condo building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A worker was injured Monday afternoon while removing an old incinerator at the 400 E. Randolph condo building in the New East Side area downtown.

The Chicago Fire Department said duct work and bricks fell on workers trying to remove the old incinerator in the basement of the building.

One worker suffered a hand injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The 400 East Randolph building, formerly Outer Drive East, is the oldest high-rise residence in what is now known as the New East Side area – which also includes the Lakeshore East development just to the north. The building opened in 1963, and was converted from rentals to condos 10 years later.

The 40-story building was originally built east of Lake Shore Drive – now DuSable Lake Shore Drive – but the roadway was rerouted to the east of the building in the early 1980s.