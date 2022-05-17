Work underway for new athletic field at Chicago's Farragut Career Academy High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Work officially gets underway Tuesday on a new athletic field at Farragut Career Academy High School.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot, along with Chicago Public Schools and community leaders broke ground on the project Tuesday morning.

Four million dollars in state funding will go to a new turf soccer field, basketball court, scoreboard, netting and more. The additions should be completed by the fall.

The mayor called it an investment in the Little Village neighborhood. A larger project updating the building and adding new classrooms at Farragut is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Great to be at Farragut High School for the groundbreaking of their new athletic field. Thanks to @chicagosmayor @SenatorCelina @egonzalezjr96 @aldcardenas and the @LaVillitaChi leaders who have advocated for this essential community project @ChiPubSchools pic.twitter.com/NGnIy776Rj — Seth Rau (@SethBRau) May 17, 2022