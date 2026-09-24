Firefighter among 4 injured in natural gas-fed apartment fire in Woodridge, Illinois; cause still unknown

A firefighter was among four injured when a fire ripped through an apartment building on Thursday in west suburban Woodridge.

The fire broke out in an apartment building at the Windsor Lake Apartment Homes, at 7351 Woodward Ave., according to the Darien-Woodridge Fire District.

Fire crews encountered heavy flames upon arrival. CBS Skywatch was over the scene where huge plumes of white smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Firefighters used a drone at their mobile command center to get a better view to fight the fire.

The building's roof collapsed in the blaze. The fire was fed by natural gas, according to the fire district.

"I think that it was pretty apparent that there was some role that natural gas did play into this fire, but the actual cause is going to be undetermined at this point until the investigators can get to the scene and complete their investigation," Woodridge Fire Protection District Chief Jimmy Lahanis said.

Officials said Friday that while they can confirm natural gas was present during the fire, the exact circumstances, including the cause and origin, remain under investigation by the fire department.

Woodridge village officials said the fire was fully extinguished at about 7:30 p.m. There were no fatalities, but three residents and one firefighter were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Officials said they were in good condition.

ComEd and Nicor Gas were called to the scene to shut off the utilities. Nicor confirmed it helped provide support to firefighters at the scene.

The 57 residents of the building will not be able to return to their homes, officials said, and the village is working with the American Red Cross to help everyone who has been displaced. Officials said 41 total units were impacted and all residents found temporary housing.

Village officials said a temporary shelter is available for Windsor Lakes Apartment residents who have been displaced. Residents in need of shelter should contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.