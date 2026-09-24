Woodridge apartment fire shuts down Woodward Avenue, forces evacuations as flames shoot through roof

A structure fire in Woodridge, Illinois, has shut down Woodward Avenue.

Village officials said there is a large emergency response to a fire in the area of Woodward Avenue and 75th Street. As a result, northbound Woodward Avenue is temporarily closed from 75th Street.

Officials said crews are fighting the fire and working to evacuate nearby residents. In the meantime, residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The fire appeared to be at a multi-unit residential building of condos or apartments. CBS Skywatch was over the scene where huge plumes of white smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

What led to the fire, how many people were impacted and whether there were any injuries was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.