Police warning Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police is issuing a warning to residents in the Woodlawn neighborhood of garage burglaries that happened this week.

Police say in each incident, the suspect entered a garage by forcing open a side door and took property from within.  

Incident locations and times: 

  • 6200 block of South Evans Avenue on January 25, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. 
  • 900 block of East 62nd Street between January 25, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. and January 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 
  • 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 3:15 p.m.  
  • 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue on January 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. 

The burglar is described as an African American man between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches in height, 180 to 200 pounds with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 6:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

