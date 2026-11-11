3 women accuse Chicago area Salvation Army youth pastor of child sexual abuse

Three women were speaking out against the Salvation Army on Wednesday, describing the years of abuse they say they suffered at the hands of a Chicago area youth pastor.

Kristy Wynveen, Lindsey Gauthier, and Anna Kozak all have sued or plan to sue the Salvation Army, accusing the organization of failing to protect them from years of abuse by one of the nonprofit's youth pastors.

The women said they met Pastor Brian Davis within one of the youth groups at the Salvation Army Tri City Corps church program in St. Charles.

"Attending church, I joined the youth group and met my abuser," Wynveen said.

All three women said they were forever changed by what happened to them decades ago.

"The effect that this has had on me has reached every dark corner of my life," Kozak said.

Wynveen, Gauthier, and Kozak came forward publicly for the first time on Wednesday, accusing the Salvation Army of ignoring repeated warnings about Davis' behavior and pressuring them to deny his abuse.

"I trusted him as like an authority figure, and I thought I was special," Gauthier said.

All three claim Davis had no relevant theology background or experience with children before running their youth groups. They said the Salvation Army failed to protect them and enabled Davis' abuse in the late 1990s.

"I'm here today to shift that guilt and shame onto those who could have protected me," Wynveen said.

Their lawsuits claim what happened to them is part of a larger trend, citing similar abuse across the Salvation Army nationwide, including a similar case in Chicago.

In 2024, youth pastor John Kim, who worked at the Salvation Army Mayfair Community Church on the Northwest Side of Chicago, pleaded guilty to reduced aggravated battery charges after originally facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

"He would offer to give us a ride, and then whomever that sits in the passenger seat, we just knew, like, 'Okay, he's going to touch me,'" Catherine Park said after Kim pleaded guilty.

The abuse Park and Ellen Kim – who is not related to the pastor – described was similar to these latest lawsuits.

Much of the alleged grooming, physical touching, and at times digital penetration and oral sex happened on church property or in a vehicle.

The women said they tried to report the abuse many times, but said their concerns fell on deaf ears.

Davis has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse in Wynveen's case. Now she and the other women want organizational change at the Salvation Army.

"We intend to find out who else at Salvation Army knew, how far up the chain it went, and why not one acted to protect these women and other children," said Mike Grieco, their lead attorney.

The lawsuits seek monetary damages and systemic change.

The Salvation Army said Davis "has not been affiliated with The Salvation Army since the year 2000, and he will never again be employed by or serve with The Salvation Army in any capacity." They also maintained that they consistently review protections for everyone that they serve.

Davis has not responded to a request for comment.