Woman, teen charged in deadly shooting outside West Pullman restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman and a teenage boy are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police arrested 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and the 14-year-old boy on Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

They were identified as the suspects who shot and killed the victim during an altercation in the vestibule of a fast-food restaurant, in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street around 11 p.m.

Both were charged with first-degree murder. Hood was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.