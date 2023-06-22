Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, teen charged in deadly shooting outside West Pullman restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman and a teenage boy are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday.   

Chicago police arrested 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and the 14-year-old boy on Wednesday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

They were identified as the suspects who shot and killed the victim during an altercation in the vestibule of a fast-food restaurant, in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street around 11 p.m.

Both were charged with first-degree murder. Hood was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.