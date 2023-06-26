Charges dropped against mother and son in deadly West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a woman and her 14-year-old son in the shooting death of a man during a fight in a fast-food restaurant in West Pullman earlier this month.

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her son had been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Jeremy Brown on June 18 at the Maxwell Street Express located in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street. Hood, who was a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder at the time of the incident, was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Surveillance video before charges were dropped:

All charges were dropped on Monday. In a statement, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office said the decision was "based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence."

"Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases," Foxx's office added.

CBS 2 has obtained cell phone video showing Brown punching Hood three times before her son shot him.

Prosecutors earlier had acknowledged the shooting was caught on video. According to prosecutors, Hood was in line getting food while her son waited inside their car. Shortly after, Brown entered the restaurant.

Both were in line when an argument ensued. Hood started texting and pointing to her son while a witness was laughing and encouraging Brown.

The son arrived at the doorway as the argument turned into a fight with Brown punching Hood in the head three times, according to prosecutors. That's when the teen pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the back.

Brown fled the restaurant, but the teen followed him outside and fired more shots as Hood instructed him to continue shooting and to kill him, prosecutors said.

He was shot twice in the back and later died from his injuries. It's unclear why prosecutors decided to charge Hood and her son with murder in the shooting when their account of the shooting noted Brown had punched Hood before her son shot Brown, and prosecutors acknowledged the shooting was caught on video.

Hood had been ordered held on a $3 million bond after she was charged last week. Her son was charged as a juvenile and was being held without bail.

On Monday, Cook County prosecutors did not elaborate on what evidence led them to drop charges as Hood appeared in court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Some community activists had called for the charges to be dropped, saying Hood and her son were acting in self-defense after Brown punched Hood during a fight inside the restaurant.

Neither Hood nor her son had a previous criminal record.