Watch CBS News
Local News

Police working to identify West Pullman murder suspects caught on surveillance video

/ CBS Chicago

Police working to identify West Pullman murder suspects caught on surveillance video
Police working to identify West Pullman murder suspects caught on surveillance video 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying murder suspects. 

snapshot-2023-06-21t053305-010.jpg

Surveillance video shows a man, woman and the car involved in a deadly shooting Sunday in West Pullman.

snapshot-2023-06-21t053641-424.jpg

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant near 116th and Halsted streets.

snapshot-2023-06-21t053159-803.jpg

If you recognize the two suspects or the car, call Chicago police.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.