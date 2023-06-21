Police working to identify West Pullman murder suspects caught on surveillance video

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying murder suspects.

Surveillance video shows a man, woman and the car involved in a deadly shooting Sunday in West Pullman.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant near 116th and Halsted streets.

If you recognize the two suspects or the car, call Chicago police.