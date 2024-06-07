Woman struck by gunfire while riding in passenger seat of car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot while sitting inside a car in the Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 300 block of South California Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was a passenger in the car when a white sedan approached and fired shots into the car.

She was struck in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the incident.