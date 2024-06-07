Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck by gunfire while riding in passenger seat of car on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot while sitting inside a car in the Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 300 block of South California Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was a passenger in the car when a white sedan approached and fired shots into the car.

She was struck in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 7:17 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.