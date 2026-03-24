Woman stabbed, critically wounded during fight inside South Shore home

A 60-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight inside a home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:15 a.m., Chicago police said the woman got into a fight with another woman inside a home in the 7700 block of S. Cornell Avenue. Police said the other woman took out a sharp object and cut the victim's legs.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area two detectives are investigating.