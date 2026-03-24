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Woman stabbed, critically wounded during fight inside South Shore home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A 60-year-old woman was stabbed during a fight inside a home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Just before 4:15 a.m., Chicago police said the woman got into a fight with another woman inside a home in the 7700 block of S. Cornell Avenue. Police said the other woman took out a sharp object and cut the victim's legs. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. 

Area two detectives are investigating. 

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