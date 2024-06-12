Woman shot, wounded in park in Chicago's Rogers Park community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded in Pottawwattomie Park in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:13 p.m., the 50-year-old woman was standing in the park, in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue near Winchester Avenue, when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside shot her.

The woman was wounded in the left lower leg, and was taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened a little over an hour and a half after an unrelated incident that drew police and first responders to Rogers Park—several blocks to the north and east. Police said at 6:36 p.m., a speeding car hit a blue Nissan and a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle on Jonquil Terrace at Marshfield Avenue.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said a family had been inside the car the speeding driver hit, which ended up on its side in an alley. Two adults and three children were hospitalized in that earlier incident, according to the Chicago Fire Department.